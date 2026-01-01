Dispensaries with parking on-site in Gray, Tennessee
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2. Apotheca - KingsportPickup9.3 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
The Staff is very kind, professional, and knowledgable…especially helpful for a newcomer like me. I’ve been curious about trying these products, but I get overwhelmed by the many different strains, combos, & dosages available. Not to mention the best “impact” I’m seeking and which product personally works for me. Apothecas products are 3rd party tested, so I feel confident that they’re not only safe and pure, but consistent with intended use. My local store here in Kingsport, TN is always clean and athletically pleasing with their fantastic display of products. I’m so happy to have found them!read full review
6. The Smoky Grass Station: Greeneville25.0 mi awayClosed until 8am ET
10. Asheville Dispensary58.4 mi awayClosed until 8am ET
I shop here often, both online and in store. It’s a great space, the flower is consistently fantastic, and the prices are reasonable. The location is perfect, especially with Plant Bar inside. When they host events, it’s even better, as you can enjoy the infused drinks from Plant Bar while you’re there. My favorite dispensary.read full review
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