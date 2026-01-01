Dispensaries with military discounts in Greeneville, Tennessee
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3. The Smoky Grass Station: Greeneville1.6 mi awayClosed until 8am ET
6. Apotheca - KingsportPickup31.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
The Staff is very kind, professional, and knowledgable…especially helpful for a newcomer like me. I’ve been curious about trying these products, but I get overwhelmed by the many different strains, combos, & dosages available. Not to mention the best “impact” I’m seeking and which product personally works for me. Apothecas products are 3rd party tested, so I feel confident that they’re not only safe and pure, but consistent with intended use. My local store here in Kingsport, TN is always clean and athletically pleasing with their fantastic display of products. I’m so happy to have found them!read full review
8. Apotheca - Asheville - Patton AvePickup42.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
I have been coming here over the last few weeks. Dakota has helped multiple times, he has made it easy to know which strains and products I need to grab for the day. Most places will forget once or twice to ask your number for rewards not here they have always remembered. The rewards system is the only one I'm apart of aside from McDonald's that is worth it as well. I high suggest this place if you want good product service or a fun time!! 10/5 stars!read full review
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