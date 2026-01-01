Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Hendersonville, Tennessee
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1. LLEAF Dispensary64.4 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
3. Happy Hemp Farmacy113.4 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
Everyone is so friendly there! Sara, Tiffiany, and Brian are so helpful and make you feel comfortable during the entire visit. First dab is free btw! I am now an active regular and I not only enjoy the new store but I love interacting with the employees. Go check them out if you’re in Chattanooga! If ordering online, these people know what they’re doing when it comes to CBD. I live with chronic pain and this is a daily staple in my life. Thank you to the owner Nik who works hard on all this stuff!! Ya’ll are amazing <3read full review
- MED & REC
4. GOOD DAY FARM - Caruthersville (Med/Rec) (Stateline Store)43 dealsPickup169.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED & REC
8. CODES - Cape Girardeau (Med/Rec)5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins176.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
The best in town. BY FAR. I'm not wealthy by any means. And I will spend more money for the same product. And its all because of there customer service. Cody or Kody is amazing and if I knew the other 2 or 3 I always see in the drive thru. I'd sure shout them out as well. These guys are always in a good mood. Always respectful, polite, and helpful. I've been upset because I'm impatient. And no matter how I act. They treat me with the some respect and kindness. I wish I could afford to tip these guys like I want too. I hope this helps that crew get a raise. Because they deserve it! Greg A.read full review
10. Golden Pond CannabisPickup180.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
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