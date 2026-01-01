Medical marijuana dispensaries in Hendersonville, Tennessee
Results 1-10 of 1188
All Dispensary results
- MED
5. Cox-Blythe DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins156.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MED & REC
6. GOOD DAY FARM - Caruthersville (Med/Rec) (Stateline Store)43 dealsPickup169.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED
8. Blaze1 dealPickup173.3 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
I love this dispensary. Everyone is so friendly, and they are very knowledgeable about their products. Fair prices, and daily discount menu. For such a small town, they have a better selection than most of Tupelo. Anything you need specifically, they will always do their best to get for you. Nothing but good things to say about this place and the people that own and run it.read full review
- MED & REC
10. CODES - Cape Girardeau (Med/Rec)5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins176.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
The best in town. BY FAR. I'm not wealthy by any means. And I will spend more money for the same product. And its all because of there customer service. Cody or Kody is amazing and if I knew the other 2 or 3 I always see in the drive thru. I'd sure shout them out as well. These guys are always in a good mood. Always respectful, polite, and helpful. I've been upset because I'm impatient. And no matter how I act. They treat me with the some respect and kindness. I wish I could afford to tip these guys like I want too. I hope this helps that crew get a raise. Because they deserve it! Greg A.read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.