Veteran-owned dispensaries in Hendersonville, Tennessee
Results 1-10 of 54
All Dispensary results
2. LLEAF Dispensary64.4 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
7. Carolina Hemp Cabinet325.4 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
5 STARS!! The CHC Crew have the best customer service and product knowledge! Been a customer for some years now and the owners and their staff (plus great quality inventory) are the reason why! THEY APPRECIATE THEIR CUSTOMERS AND IT SHOWS! Never a disappointment! BEST IN TOWN HANDS DOWN!read full review
- REC
10. Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary - Joliet (NOW OPEN)5 dealsPickup369.6 mi awayPreorder until 6am CT
The customer service is excellent. I’ve been to this dispensary several times. The selection of quarter and half ounce flower is good from craft to budget there’s something for everyone. Yesterday 5/13/26 Heather, Mason, and David went above and beyond with their customer service. I will return.read full review
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