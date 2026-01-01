Dispensaries with an ATM in Kingsport, Tennessee
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3. The Smoky Grass Station: Greeneville29.0 mi awayClosed until 8am ET
5. Blue Flowers Cannabis Boutique56.6 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Absolutely love Blue Flowers! The shop has such a cool vibe, and the selection is top-notch. The staff is seriously the best—so friendly and knowledgeable. They really take the time to help you find exactly what you need. Whether you're new to cannabis or know your stuff, you'll feel right at home here. Highly recommend!read full review
- MED
10. Greenlight Dispensary - Lewisburg146.0 mi awayClosed until tomorrow at 9am ET
Wonderful staff and products alike! Every time I come here, I'm always greeted with a smile and friendly service. Everyone here is great and a wealth of information when it comes to all things cannabis. I love shopping at the Greenlight in Lewisburg! Between the personnel and products, this place is a favorite!read full review
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