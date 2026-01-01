Pet friendly dispensaries in Kingsport, Tennessee
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2. Blue Flowers Cannabis Boutique56.6 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Absolutely love Blue Flowers! The shop has such a cool vibe, and the selection is top-notch. The staff is seriously the best—so friendly and knowledgeable. They really take the time to help you find exactly what you need. Whether you're new to cannabis or know your stuff, you'll feel right at home here. Highly recommend!read full review
6. Asheville Dispensary66.9 mi awayClosed until 8am ET
I shop here often, both online and in store. It’s a great space, the flower is consistently fantastic, and the prices are reasonable. The location is perfect, especially with Plant Bar inside. When they host events, it’s even better, as you can enjoy the infused drinks from Plant Bar while you’re there. My favorite dispensary.read full review
8. Kefi KannaPickup88.2 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
Recently moved to NC from CO. And Kefi Kanna has everything I need from strong Edibles, awesome Flower selection, Carts , disposable vapes. And wait the best part is they have a smoke lounge and dab bar awesome atmosphere with great vibes. Day pass was only $5. They had electric dab rigs to use and rolling trays stocked with papers, blunt wraps, tips, grinders everything you need to enjoy a nice smoke session.read full review
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