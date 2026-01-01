Woman-owned dispensaries in Kingsport, Tennessee
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2. Blue Flowers Cannabis Boutique56.6 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Absolutely love Blue Flowers! The shop has such a cool vibe, and the selection is top-notch. The staff is seriously the best—so friendly and knowledgeable. They really take the time to help you find exactly what you need. Whether you're new to cannabis or know your stuff, you'll feel right at home here. Highly recommend!read full review
9. Grass Roots185.8 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
10. LLEAF Dispensary188.3 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
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