Dispensaries accepting cash in Kingsport, Tennessee
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1. Apotheca - KingsportPickup2.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
The Staff is very kind, professional, and knowledgable…especially helpful for a newcomer like me. I’ve been curious about trying these products, but I get overwhelmed by the many different strains, combos, & dosages available. Not to mention the best “impact” I’m seeking and which product personally works for me. Apothecas products are 3rd party tested, so I feel confident that they’re not only safe and pure, but consistent with intended use. My local store here in Kingsport, TN is always clean and athletically pleasing with their fantastic display of products. I’m so happy to have found them!read full review
7. The Smoky Grass Station: Greeneville29.0 mi awayClosed until 8am ET
9. Apotheca- BoonePickup53.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
After traveling far and wide around the United States—frequenting dispensaries in places with enviable legislation… this is the best the High Country has to offer. Apotheca’s selection is as wide and varied as their knowledge. I’ve spoken to one of the employees on several occasions, and all of my questions are answered with an astonishing level of detail and confidence. One of the employees is a joy to chat with—I’ve not caught her name, but she has a pretty cool cowboy boot tattoo. If you’re in the area and considering a trip to a dispensary, you’d be very hard pressed to do better than Apotheca.read full review
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