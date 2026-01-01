Medical marijuana dispensaries in Knoxville, Tennessee
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1. Fine Fettle - Athens (Med)142.0 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
- MED
10. Greenlight Dispensary - Lewisburg231.2 mi awayClosed until tomorrow at 9am ET
Wonderful staff and products alike! Every time I come here, I'm always greeted with a smile and friendly service. Everyone here is great and a wealth of information when it comes to all things cannabis. I love shopping at the Greenlight in Lewisburg! Between the personnel and products, this place is a favorite!read full review
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