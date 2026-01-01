Pet friendly dispensaries in Knoxville, Tennessee
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3. Asheville Dispensary78.6 mi awayClosed until 8am ET
I shop here often, both online and in store. It’s a great space, the flower is consistently fantastic, and the prices are reasonable. The location is perfect, especially with Plant Bar inside. When they host events, it’s even better, as you can enjoy the infused drinks from Plant Bar while you’re there. My favorite dispensary.read full review
8. Happy Hemp Farmacy104.6 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
Everyone is so friendly there! Sara, Tiffiany, and Brian are so helpful and make you feel comfortable during the entire visit. First dab is free btw! I am now an active regular and I not only enjoy the new store but I love interacting with the employees. Go check them out if you’re in Chattanooga! If ordering online, these people know what they’re doing when it comes to CBD. I live with chronic pain and this is a daily staple in my life. Thank you to the owner Nik who works hard on all this stuff!! Ya’ll are amazing <3read full review
9. LLEAF Dispensary104.9 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
10. Kefi KannaPickup117.5 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
Recently moved to NC from CO. And Kefi Kanna has everything I need from strong Edibles, awesome Flower selection, Carts , disposable vapes. And wait the best part is they have a smoke lounge and dab bar awesome atmosphere with great vibes. Day pass was only $5. They had electric dab rigs to use and rolling trays stocked with papers, blunt wraps, tips, grinders everything you need to enjoy a nice smoke session.read full review
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