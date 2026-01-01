Arab/Middle Eastern-owned dispensaries in Knoxville, Tennessee
Results 1-10 of 36
All Dispensary results
4. JARS Cannabis - New Buffalo Exit 172 dealsPickup429.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
My wife and I stopped by JARS for the first time, and we had an awesome experience. Lydia J, our budtender, was super friendly and helpful. She took her time explaining everything and helped us pick out some great pre-rolls and hash rosin. The selection was solid, and Lydia’s recommendations were perfect for what we were looking for. We left feeling really happy about our choices. If you’re new or just looking for good advice, definitely ask for Lydia J. She made the whole experience easy and enjoyable!read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.