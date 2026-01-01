Medical marijuana dispensaries in McMinnville, Tennessee
Results 1-10 of 930
All Dispensary results
- MED
7. Cox-Blythe DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins171.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MED
8. Blaze1 dealPickup178.5 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
I love this dispensary. Everyone is so friendly, and they are very knowledgeable about their products. Fair prices, and daily discount menu. For such a small town, they have a better selection than most of Tupelo. Anything you need specifically, they will always do their best to get for you. Nothing but good things to say about this place and the people that own and run it.read full review
- MED
9. Fine Fettle - Athens (Med)179.3 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.