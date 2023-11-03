Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

30 Percent Off Every Purchase

6 units for $100 on select items

6 units for $100 on select items

6 units for $100 on select items

SOAR by The Half Oz - Olive Branch

SOAR by The Half Oz - Olive Branch

SOAR by The Half Oz - Olive Branch

Chewsday 20% Off All Edibles!

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Find weed in a city near you

Frequently asked questions

Is it legal to buy weed in Memphis, TN? No, recreational weed is not legal in Memphis, TN.

How old do I have to be to buy weed recreationally in Memphis, TN? You cannot purchase recreational weed in Memphis, TN.

Does Memphis, TN accept out-of-state medical cards? Memphis, TN does not recognize out-of-state medical marijuana cards.

Is weed decriminalized in Memphis, TN? No, possession of weed is still illegal in Memphis, TN.