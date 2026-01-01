Dispensaries with frontline worker discounts in Memphis, Tennessee
Results 1-10 of 76
All Dispensary results
- MED
5. Lift Medical Cannabis25.0 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
Great people at this location will definitely be coming back there the only thing I don’t like is the limit we’re all put on cuz it’s hard to find that good strain I’m looking for when I constantly run out of grams every month need to take the limit off it an it will be so much more better an stay growing hydroponics also!!!!!read full review
- MED
6. High Hopes Cannabis1 dealPickup96.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
lady that helped me was wonderful I've actually been there twice and it's because of her that I've went back twice she sit down she explained everything to me she helps me whenever I didn't understand it she would break it down to where I did this is a very nice place to go back to the people there are really nice The second time around she was just as wonderful even had a co-worker helping that was just as wonderful it's a great place it's really really a great place they are friendly they make you feel welcome they're awesomeread full review
- MED
7. River Remedy4 dealsPickup205.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
I met and interacted with Londyn and Sara. They were very helpful and respectful. I like the effort they both made in removing any negative stigma or vibe from our transaction. Sara made very helpful recommendations that I gladly accepted. 24hours later I’m happy to report she knows what she’s talking about. Thanksread full review
- MED & REC
8. Hippos Weed Dispensary SpringfieldPickup226.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
Divides in two enclosed waiting lanes once you get in; walk-ins and online. A few of us newbies to the store unsure of the cadence. Surmise online got preference and i did. Instead of hand signals the shop should consider a speaker system or human directing traffic as I see that getting interesting in a big crowd. Solid selection and Alexandria was amazing & HOT AF!!!read full review
10. LLEAF Dispensary244.3 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.