Dispensaries with military discounts in Memphis, Tennessee
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4. Exotics Dispensary (THC-A & CBD)DeliveryPickup12.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
I like that is 7 minutes away from my home plus the schedule till midnight make it easier if you forget to buy early and that place it is very well located at 11 pm that place was lit people actively buying. A little loud but I guess it was the end of the shift so no big deal about it I will be doing the same.read full review
- MED
8. Lift Medical Cannabis25.0 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
Great people at this location will definitely be coming back there the only thing I don’t like is the limit we’re all put on cuz it’s hard to find that good strain I’m looking for when I constantly run out of grams every month need to take the limit off it an it will be so much more better an stay growing hydroponics also!!!!!read full review
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