Latitude Dispensary Lake of the Ozarks

Latitude Dispensary Lake of the Ozarks

Latitude Dispensary Lake of the Ozarks

Frequently asked questions

Is it legal to buy weed in Memphis, TN? No, recreational weed is not legal in Memphis, TN.

How old do I have to be to buy weed recreationally in Memphis, TN? You cannot purchase recreational weed in Memphis, TN.

Does Memphis, TN accept out-of-state medical cards? Memphis, TN does not recognize out-of-state medical marijuana cards.

Is weed decriminalized in Memphis, TN? No, possession of weed is still illegal in Memphis, TN.