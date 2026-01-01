Asian-owned dispensaries in Memphis, Tennessee
Results 1-10 of 17
All Dispensary results
1. Exotics Dispensary (THC-A & CBD)DeliveryPickup12.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
I like that is 7 minutes away from my home plus the schedule till midnight make it easier if you forget to buy early and that place it is very well located at 11 pm that place was lit people actively buying. A little loud but I guess it was the end of the shift so no big deal about it I will be doing the same.read full review
- REC
3. Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary - Joliet (NOW OPEN)5 dealsPickup452.5 mi awayPreorder until 6am CT
The customer service is excellent. I’ve been to this dispensary several times. The selection of quarter and half ounce flower is good from craft to budget there’s something for everyone. Yesterday 5/13/26 Heather, Mason, and David went above and beyond with their customer service. I will return.read full review
- REC
5. Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary11 dealsPickup478.4 mi awayPreorder until 6am CT
This place is not like other dispensaries from the vibe to the freebies and colors. (Freebies meaning pizza Friday and free drinks) The atmosphere is out of this world. Never been to a dispensary that feels like a party walking in! I love the new location! The cloud wall is top tier tooread full review
- REC
6. Tru Essence Dispensary of Arlington Heights1 dealPickup in under 30 mins493.7 mi awayPreorder until 6am CT
You have to come visit this dispensary. It outshines all the rest! Great Hours: open from 6am - 10pm (8pm on Sundays) Outstanding Deals: I can't find any better anywhere else. EVERYONE is so friendly, helpful, knowledgeable, and extremely dedicated to making your experience incredibly pleasant. The security team, cannabis advisors/senior cannabis advisors, agents in charge, managers/upper management, the very present/involved/hands-on owners and even the adorable shop dog, Emmy, constantly have smiles on their faces and put out good vibes, striving to bring smiles to all the customers as well. They are doing a great job! A Big Thank You to the entire Team!read full review
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