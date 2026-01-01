Black-owned dispensaries in Memphis, Tennessee
Results 1-10 of 73
All Dispensary results
3. Exotics Dispensary (THC-A & CBD)DeliveryPickup12.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
I like that is 7 minutes away from my home plus the schedule till midnight make it easier if you forget to buy early and that place it is very well located at 11 pm that place was lit people actively buying. A little loud but I guess it was the end of the shift so no big deal about it I will be doing the same.read full review
- MED
4. Lift Medical Cannabis25.0 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
Great people at this location will definitely be coming back there the only thing I don’t like is the limit we’re all put on cuz it’s hard to find that good strain I’m looking for when I constantly run out of grams every month need to take the limit off it an it will be so much more better an stay growing hydroponics also!!!!!read full review
- MED
6. Magnolia Greens1 dealPickup248.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
While my first experience was somewhat lacking, the owner went above and beyond to correct and make their desire for patient service & satisfaction known. My second encounter with Bud-tender Barnes was great and informative. Make sure to check out the selections online as well as in store. A great addition to the cannabis family!read full review
- MED
8. Magnolia Healing1 dealPickup335.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
10. Vape LabPickup359.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
This was my first time visiting and I had a great experience. The staff was friendly and helpful, the atmosphere was welcoming, and the quality of the products really stood out. Everything was smooth from start to finish. I would definitely recommend this place and I will be back. Eagles Brooke Golf & Country Club Residentread full review
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