Disability-owned dispensaries in Memphis, Tennessee
Results 1-10 of 18
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1. LLEAF Dispensary244.3 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
3. Flor Medica7 dealsDeliveryPickup482.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MED
4. Medical Man Wellness Dispensary4 dealsPickup427.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
The fact that Jesse is very knowledgeable about every strain and product in his shop, his prices are almost unbeatable, and I’m never disappointed with any of the product. 10 out of 10 I recommend anyone looking for the best dispensary did I mention that he has won several awards It’s a reason why get in there and shop.read full review
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