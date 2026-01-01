Dispensaries accepting cash in Morristown, Tennessee
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2. The Smoky Grass Station: Greeneville27.0 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
6. Apotheca - KingsportPickup48.9 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
The Staff is very kind, professional, and knowledgable…especially helpful for a newcomer like me. I’ve been curious about trying these products, but I get overwhelmed by the many different strains, combos, & dosages available. Not to mention the best “impact” I’m seeking and which product personally works for me. Apothecas products are 3rd party tested, so I feel confident that they’re not only safe and pure, but consistent with intended use. My local store here in Kingsport, TN is always clean and athletically pleasing with their fantastic display of products. I’m so happy to have found them!read full review
8. Apotheca - WaynesvillePickup53.0 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
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