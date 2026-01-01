Dispensaries accepting credit cards in Morristown, Tennessee
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2. The Smoky Grass Station: Greeneville27.0 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
9. Asheville Dispensary58.5 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
I shop here often, both online and in store. It’s a great space, the flower is consistently fantastic, and the prices are reasonable. The location is perfect, especially with Plant Bar inside. When they host events, it’s even better, as you can enjoy the infused drinks from Plant Bar while you’re there. My favorite dispensary.read full review
10. Apotheca - Asheville - Patton AvePickup59.5 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 12am ET
I have been coming here over the last few weeks. Dakota has helped multiple times, he has made it easy to know which strains and products I need to grab for the day. Most places will forget once or twice to ask your number for rewards not here they have always remembered. The rewards system is the only one I'm apart of aside from McDonald's that is worth it as well. I high suggest this place if you want good product service or a fun time!! 10/5 stars!read full review
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