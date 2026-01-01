Dispensaries accepting debit cards in Morristown, Tennessee
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2. The Smoky Grass Station: Greeneville27.0 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
10. Asheville Dispensary58.5 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
I shop here often, both online and in store. It’s a great space, the flower is consistently fantastic, and the prices are reasonable. The location is perfect, especially with Plant Bar inside. When they host events, it’s even better, as you can enjoy the infused drinks from Plant Bar while you’re there. My favorite dispensary.read full review
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