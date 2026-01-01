Medical marijuana dispensaries in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee
Results 1-10 of 1184
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- MED
6. Blaze1 dealPickup171.4 mi awayOpen until 6pm CT
I love this dispensary. Everyone is so friendly, and they are very knowledgeable about their products. Fair prices, and daily discount menu. For such a small town, they have a better selection than most of Tupelo. Anything you need specifically, they will always do their best to get for you. Nothing but good things to say about this place and the people that own and run it.read full review
- MED & REC
7. GOOD DAY FARM - Caruthersville (Med/Rec) (Stateline Store)43 dealsPickup175.5 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
- MED
9. Cloud 9 Cannabis - Tupelo4 dealsPickup179.3 mi awayOpen until 7pm CT
Listen y’all!!! Whatever you have heard about Cloud 9 is right. The customer service IS fantastic, the product selection IS insane, and the overall atmosphere IS a straight 10/10. Everyone was so laid back while still professional and knowledgeable. Jot chats to you like he’s known you for years and makes the atmosphere so welcoming and Kelsey is a sweet, friendly, and welcoming face!! Can’t wait to come back already!! :)read full review
- MED
10. High Hopes Cannabis1 dealPickup181.6 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
lady that helped me was wonderful I've actually been there twice and it's because of her that I've went back twice she sit down she explained everything to me she helps me whenever I didn't understand it she would break it down to where I did this is a very nice place to go back to the people there are really nice The second time around she was just as wonderful even had a co-worker helping that was just as wonderful it's a great place it's really really a great place they are friendly they make you feel welcome they're awesomeread full review
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