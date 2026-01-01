Arab/Middle Eastern-owned dispensaries in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee
Results 1-10 of 35
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2. JARS Cannabis - New Buffalo Exit 148 dealsPickup385.1 mi awayOpen until 8:30pm ET
My wife and I stopped by JARS for the first time, and we had an awesome experience. Lydia J, our budtender, was super friendly and helpful. She took her time explaining everything and helped us pick out some great pre-rolls and hash rosin. The selection was solid, and Lydia’s recommendations were perfect for what we were looking for. We left feeling really happy about our choices. If you’re new or just looking for good advice, definitely ask for Lydia J. She made the whole experience easy and enjoyable!read full review
- REC
5. Star Buds - Riverside17 dealsPickup in under 30 mins395.8 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
- REC
10. JARS Cannabis - River Rouge45 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins456.2 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 12am ET
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