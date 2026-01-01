Woman-owned dispensaries in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee
Results 1-10 of 151
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3. LLEAF Dispensary55.2 mi awayOpen until 6pm CT
4. Happy Hemp Farmacy104.0 mi awayOpen until 11pm ET
Everyone is so friendly there! Sara, Tiffiany, and Brian are so helpful and make you feel comfortable during the entire visit. First dab is free btw! I am now an active regular and I not only enjoy the new store but I love interacting with the employees. Go check them out if you’re in Chattanooga! If ordering online, these people know what they’re doing when it comes to CBD. I live with chronic pain and this is a daily staple in my life. Thank you to the owner Nik who works hard on all this stuff!! Ya’ll are amazing <3read full review
5. Grass Roots104.6 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
- MED
10. Star Buds - Oxford (Medical)2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins210.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
Love Star Buds! The staff is super friendly and welcoming. They took their time walking me through everything, and that’s how I ended up trying the Kush Mints from Rock River Ranch. Absolute home run. I’ll definitely be picking it up again. Really appreciate how helpful everyone was!read full review
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