Dispensaries accepting debit cards in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee
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5. Perfect Plant Hemp Co19.3 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
PP has some of the freshest products available online. Have been a consistent customers for a while now. Cristin prepares and ships order fast and accurate. Orders have been arriving in 4 days or less. Shipping use to be free but now $8, from free to $8 quite a jump with no notification and believe it or not, it takes longer for shipping. As much as I have enjoyed PP products shipping is far to expensive and I have found another dispensary that still charges shipping but for almost half of PP and product and prices are just as fresh. So unfortunately I guess I have to say goodbye to PP. LOVE YA MAN!!!!!! I would recommend but ….read full review
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