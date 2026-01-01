Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
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1. LLEAF Dispensary37.1 mi awayOpen until 6pm CT
2. Happy Hemp Farmacy81.1 mi awayOpen until 11pm ET
Everyone is so friendly there! Sara, Tiffiany, and Brian are so helpful and make you feel comfortable during the entire visit. First dab is free btw! I am now an active regular and I not only enjoy the new store but I love interacting with the employees. Go check them out if you’re in Chattanooga! If ordering online, these people know what they’re doing when it comes to CBD. I live with chronic pain and this is a daily staple in my life. Thank you to the owner Nik who works hard on all this stuff!! Ya’ll are amazing <3read full review
4. Golden Pond CannabisPickup155.3 mi awayOpen until 6pm ET
- MED
6. Cloud 9 Cannabis - Tupelo4 dealsPickup167.3 mi awayOpen until 7pm CT
Listen y’all!!! Whatever you have heard about Cloud 9 is right. The customer service IS fantastic, the product selection IS insane, and the overall atmosphere IS a straight 10/10. Everyone was so laid back while still professional and knowledgeable. Jot chats to you like he’s known you for years and makes the atmosphere so welcoming and Kelsey is a sweet, friendly, and welcoming face!! Can’t wait to come back already!! :)read full review
- MED
7. High Hopes Cannabis1 dealPickup170.1 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
lady that helped me was wonderful I've actually been there twice and it's because of her that I've went back twice she sit down she explained everything to me she helps me whenever I didn't understand it she would break it down to where I did this is a very nice place to go back to the people there are really nice The second time around she was just as wonderful even had a co-worker helping that was just as wonderful it's a great place it's really really a great place they are friendly they make you feel welcome they're awesomeread full review
- MED
9. The Green Standard DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins171.4 mi awayOpen until 7pm CT
This dispensary has honestly become my go-to spot. The staff is always incredibly sweet, welcoming, and genuinely helpful every single time I come in. The girls there make the whole experience comfortable and fun instead of awkward or rushed, and you can tell they actually care about their customers. They always have awesome free swag, deals, and little extras going on, which makes it even better. The atmosphere is clean, chill, and just overall good vibes every visit. On top of that, the product quality is consistently amazing and the staff always helps me find exactly what I’m looking for. Easily one of the best dispensaries around — great people, great products, and they always make you feel appreciated as a customer. Highly recommend.read full review
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