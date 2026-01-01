Dispensaries with frontline worker discounts in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
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1. LLEAF Dispensary37.1 mi awayOpen until 6pm CT
- MED
2. High Hopes Cannabis1 dealPickup170.1 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
lady that helped me was wonderful I've actually been there twice and it's because of her that I've went back twice she sit down she explained everything to me she helps me whenever I didn't understand it she would break it down to where I did this is a very nice place to go back to the people there are really nice The second time around she was just as wonderful even had a co-worker helping that was just as wonderful it's a great place it's really really a great place they are friendly they make you feel welcome they're awesomeread full review
8. Hemp Hop2 dealsDeliveryPickup313.7 mi awayOpen until 11pm ET
I had a fantastic experience with this company! The ordering process was incredibly easy and straightforward. I had a few questions before my purchase, and I was impressed by how quickly they got in contact with me to provide answers. The delivery was also very fast, arriving much sooner than expected. I’m very thankful for their excellent service and highly recommend them!read full review
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