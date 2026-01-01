Dispensaries with senior discounts in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
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2. Happy Hemp Farmacy81.1 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
Everyone is so friendly there! Sara, Tiffiany, and Brian are so helpful and make you feel comfortable during the entire visit. First dab is free btw! I am now an active regular and I not only enjoy the new store but I love interacting with the employees. Go check them out if you’re in Chattanooga! If ordering online, these people know what they’re doing when it comes to CBD. I live with chronic pain and this is a daily staple in my life. Thank you to the owner Nik who works hard on all this stuff!! Ya’ll are amazing <3read full review
- MED
8. High Hopes Cannabis1 dealPickup170.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
lady that helped me was wonderful I've actually been there twice and it's because of her that I've went back twice she sit down she explained everything to me she helps me whenever I didn't understand it she would break it down to where I did this is a very nice place to go back to the people there are really nice The second time around she was just as wonderful even had a co-worker helping that was just as wonderful it's a great place it's really really a great place they are friendly they make you feel welcome they're awesomeread full review
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