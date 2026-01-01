Medical marijuana dispensaries in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Results 1-10 of 1104
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- MED
5. Cox-Blythe DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins146.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MED
6. Blaze1 dealPickup158.0 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
I love this dispensary. Everyone is so friendly, and they are very knowledgeable about their products. Fair prices, and daily discount menu. For such a small town, they have a better selection than most of Tupelo. Anything you need specifically, they will always do their best to get for you. Nothing but good things to say about this place and the people that own and run it.read full review
- MED
9. High Hopes Cannabis1 dealPickup170.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
lady that helped me was wonderful I've actually been there twice and it's because of her that I've went back twice she sit down she explained everything to me she helps me whenever I didn't understand it she would break it down to where I did this is a very nice place to go back to the people there are really nice The second time around she was just as wonderful even had a co-worker helping that was just as wonderful it's a great place it's really really a great place they are friendly they make you feel welcome they're awesomeread full review
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