Frequently asked questions

Is it legal to buy weed in Nashville, TN? No, recreational weed is not legal in Nashville, TN.

How old do I have to be to buy weed recreationally in Nashville, TN? You cannot purchase recreational weed in Nashville, TN.

Does Nashville, TN accept out-of-state medical cards? Nashville, TN does not recognize out-of-state medical marijuana cards.

Is weed decriminalized in Nashville, TN? No, possession of weed is still illegal in Nashville, TN.