Pickup in under 30 mins

Closed until 12pm ET

BOGO 75% Off 10/23 to 10/29

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Thirty Thursday: All Delta 8 Carts are $30

Pickup in under 30 mins

Preorder until 9am ET

Pickup in under 30 mins

Preorder until 11am ET

Pickup in under 30 mins

Preorder until 1pm ET

6 units for $100 on select items

Find weed in a city near you

Frequently asked questions

Is it legal to buy weed in Nashville, TN? No, recreational weed is not legal in Nashville, TN.

How old do I have to be to buy weed recreationally in Nashville, TN? You cannot purchase recreational weed in Nashville, TN.

Does Nashville, TN accept out-of-state medical cards? Nashville, TN does not recognize out-of-state medical marijuana cards.

Is weed decriminalized in Nashville, TN? No, possession of weed is still illegal in Nashville, TN.