Dispensaries with frontline worker discounts in Nashville, Tennessee
Results 1-30 of 80
All Dispensary results
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.
Find weed in a city near you
Frequently asked questions
No, recreational weed is not legal in Nashville, TN.
You cannot purchase recreational weed in Nashville, TN.
Nashville, TN does not recognize out-of-state medical marijuana cards.
No, possession of weed is still illegal in Nashville, TN.
Medical marijuana is legal for patients age 18 or older in Nashville, TN. Those under 18 must have legal authorization from a parent or guardian.