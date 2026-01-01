Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Newport, Tennessee
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3. The Smoky Grass Station: Greeneville25.6 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
7. Harvested Dreams59.6 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
Closest thing to the Portland shops I dug on out there. The Products are high quality and all you need to do is a touch of math to figure out the question of desired potency The cats that tend the place are knowledgeable, friendly and are a model for customer service. Fellow vets! This is our place! Grunts these guys are as cool as Doc… Keep up the amazing job Harvested!read full review
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