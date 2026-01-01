Dispensaries with senior discounts in Newport, Tennessee
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3. Harvested Dreams59.6 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
Closest thing to the Portland shops I dug on out there. The Products are high quality and all you need to do is a touch of math to figure out the question of desired potency The cats that tend the place are knowledgeable, friendly and are a model for customer service. Fellow vets! This is our place! Grunts these guys are as cool as Doc… Keep up the amazing job Harvested!read full review
6. The Hemp DoctorPickup in under 30 mins132.7 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
7. FLYT1 dealPickup in under 30 mins139.3 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Flyt is hands down one of the best spots around. Their products are top-notch and clearly curated with quality in mind. Everything they carry feels intentional, and you can tell they really care about what they’re putting on the shelves. The customer service is truly A-1 — the staff is knowledgeable, welcoming, and always happy to help you find exactly what you’re looking for. On top of that, the whole space is super aesthetically pleasing and such a vibe. It’s not just a store, it’s an experience. What makes Flyt even better is their support of local businesses and brands. They do a great job highlighting the community and bringing in unique products you won’t find everywhere elseread full review
8. Happy Hemp Farmacy139.5 mi awayOpen until 11pm ET
Everyone is so friendly there! Sara, Tiffiany, and Brian are so helpful and make you feel comfortable during the entire visit. First dab is free btw! I am now an active regular and I not only enjoy the new store but I love interacting with the employees. Go check them out if you’re in Chattanooga! If ordering online, these people know what they’re doing when it comes to CBD. I live with chronic pain and this is a daily staple in my life. Thank you to the owner Nik who works hard on all this stuff!! Ya’ll are amazing <3read full review
- MED
9. Fine Fettle - Athens (Med)140.6 mi awayOpen until 7pm ET
10. Hemp Hop2 dealsDeliveryPickup141.6 mi awayOpen until 11pm ET
I had a fantastic experience with this company! The ordering process was incredibly easy and straightforward. I had a few questions before my purchase, and I was impressed by how quickly they got in contact with me to provide answers. The delivery was also very fast, arriving much sooner than expected. I’m very thankful for their excellent service and highly recommend them!read full review
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