Drive-thru dispensaries in Newport, Tennessee
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1. The Smoky Grass Station: Greeneville25.6 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
- INDIGENOUS
2. Great Smoky Cannabis Company35.0 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Stopped by 3 times now. Love this place. Edibles are a great quality, and flower is potent. The joints were rolled a little tight bc of the stickiness, but the flower is a good quality. Tried the Blackberry Kush vape, and it is fantastic. The hits are gentle but give strong effects. Will be back as soon as possibleread full review
9. Hemp Hop2 dealsDeliveryPickup141.6 mi awayOpen until 11pm ET
I had a fantastic experience with this company! The ordering process was incredibly easy and straightforward. I had a few questions before my purchase, and I was impressed by how quickly they got in contact with me to provide answers. The delivery was also very fast, arriving much sooner than expected. I’m very thankful for their excellent service and highly recommend them!read full review
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