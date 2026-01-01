Veteran-owned dispensaries in Newport, Tennessee
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3. Carolina Hemp Cabinet133.4 mi awayOpen until 7pm ET
5 STARS!! The CHC Crew have the best customer service and product knowledge! Been a customer for some years now and the owners and their staff (plus great quality inventory) are the reason why! THEY APPRECIATE THEIR CUSTOMERS AND IT SHOWS! Never a disappointment! BEST IN TOWN HANDS DOWN!read full review
4. LLEAF Dispensary145.6 mi awayOpen until 6pm CT
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