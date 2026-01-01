Woman-owned dispensaries in Newport, Tennessee
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2. Harvested Dreams59.6 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
Closest thing to the Portland shops I dug on out there. The Products are high quality and all you need to do is a touch of math to figure out the question of desired potency The cats that tend the place are knowledgeable, friendly and are a model for customer service. Fellow vets! This is our place! Grunts these guys are as cool as Doc… Keep up the amazing job Harvested!read full review
4. Grass Roots135.4 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
6. Happy Hemp Farmacy139.5 mi awayOpen until 11pm ET
Everyone is so friendly there! Sara, Tiffiany, and Brian are so helpful and make you feel comfortable during the entire visit. First dab is free btw! I am now an active regular and I not only enjoy the new store but I love interacting with the employees. Go check them out if you’re in Chattanooga! If ordering online, these people know what they’re doing when it comes to CBD. I live with chronic pain and this is a daily staple in my life. Thank you to the owner Nik who works hard on all this stuff!! Ya’ll are amazing <3read full review
7. LLEAF Dispensary145.6 mi awayOpen until 6pm CT
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