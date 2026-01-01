Wheelchair accessible dispensaries in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
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2. Great Smoky Cannabis Company27.6 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Stopped by 3 times now. Love this place. Edibles are a great quality, and flower is potent. The joints were rolled a little tight bc of the stickiness, but the flower is a good quality. Tried the Blackberry Kush vape, and it is fantastic. The hits are gentle but give strong effects. Will be back as soon as possibleread full review
9. Golden Pond CannabisPickup54.8 mi awayOpen until 6pm ET
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