Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
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4. The Smoky Grass Station: Greeneville49.9 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
8. LLEAF Dispensary123.5 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
10. Carolina Hemp Cabinet150.6 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
5 STARS!! The CHC Crew have the best customer service and product knowledge! Been a customer for some years now and the owners and their staff (plus great quality inventory) are the reason why! THEY APPRECIATE THEIR CUSTOMERS AND IT SHOWS! Never a disappointment! BEST IN TOWN HANDS DOWN!read full review
12. The Hemp DoctorPickup in under 30 mins152.0 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
14. FLYT1 dealPickup in under 30 mins155.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
Flyt is hands down one of the best spots around. Their products are top-notch and clearly curated with quality in mind. Everything they carry feels intentional, and you can tell they really care about what they’re putting on the shelves. The customer service is truly A-1 — the staff is knowledgeable, welcoming, and always happy to help you find exactly what you’re looking for. On top of that, the whole space is super aesthetically pleasing and such a vibe. It’s not just a store, it’s an experience. What makes Flyt even better is their support of local businesses and brands. They do a great job highlighting the community and bringing in unique products you won’t find everywhere elseread full review
15. Hemp Hop2 dealsDeliveryPickup157.4 mi awayOpen until 11pm ET
I had a fantastic experience with this company! The ordering process was incredibly easy and straightforward. I had a few questions before my purchase, and I was impressed by how quickly they got in contact with me to provide answers. The delivery was also very fast, arriving much sooner than expected. I’m very thankful for their excellent service and highly recommend them!read full review
21. Longleaf Provisions Company - KingPickup184.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
28. The Hemp Company276.9 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
29. Herbal Solutions Youngsville1 deal285.2 mi awayClosed until 12pm ET
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