Dispensaries with senior discounts in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
Results 1-30 of 579
All Dispensary results
4. Happy Hemp Farmacy115.1 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
Everyone is so friendly there! Sara, Tiffiany, and Brian are so helpful and make you feel comfortable during the entire visit. First dab is free btw! I am now an active regular and I not only enjoy the new store but I love interacting with the employees. Go check them out if you’re in Chattanooga! If ordering online, these people know what they’re doing when it comes to CBD. I live with chronic pain and this is a daily staple in my life. Thank you to the owner Nik who works hard on all this stuff!! Ya’ll are amazing <3read full review
- MED
6. Fine Fettle - Athens (Med)127.8 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
9. The Hemp DoctorPickup in under 30 mins152.0 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
10. FLYT1 dealPickup in under 30 mins155.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
Flyt is hands down one of the best spots around. Their products are top-notch and clearly curated with quality in mind. Everything they carry feels intentional, and you can tell they really care about what they’re putting on the shelves. The customer service is truly A-1 — the staff is knowledgeable, welcoming, and always happy to help you find exactly what you’re looking for. On top of that, the whole space is super aesthetically pleasing and such a vibe. It’s not just a store, it’s an experience. What makes Flyt even better is their support of local businesses and brands. They do a great job highlighting the community and bringing in unique products you won’t find everywhere elseread full review
11. Hemp Hop2 dealsDeliveryPickup157.4 mi awayOpen until 11pm ET
I had a fantastic experience with this company! The ordering process was incredibly easy and straightforward. I had a few questions before my purchase, and I was impressed by how quickly they got in contact with me to provide answers. The delivery was also very fast, arriving much sooner than expected. I’m very thankful for their excellent service and highly recommend them!read full review
- MED
19. Greenlight Dispensary - Lewisburg222.3 mi awayOpen until 6pm ET
Wonderful staff and products alike! Every time I come here, I'm always greeted with a smile and friendly service. Everyone here is great and a wealth of information when it comes to all things cannabis. I love shopping at the Greenlight in Lewisburg! Between the personnel and products, this place is a favorite!read full review
25. The Hemp Company276.9 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
27. Herbal Solutions Youngsville1 deal285.2 mi awayClosed until 12pm ET
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.