Dispensaries with parking on-site in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
Results 1-30 of 877
All Dispensary results
- INDIGENOUS
3. Great Smoky Cannabis Company27.6 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Stopped by 3 times now. Love this place. Edibles are a great quality, and flower is potent. The joints were rolled a little tight bc of the stickiness, but the flower is a good quality. Tried the Blackberry Kush vape, and it is fantastic. The hits are gentle but give strong effects. Will be back as soon as possibleread full review
9. Golden Pond CannabisPickup54.8 mi awayOpen until 6pm ET
10. Asheville Dispensary56.0 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
I shop here often, both online and in store. It’s a great space, the flower is consistently fantastic, and the prices are reasonable. The location is perfect, especially with Plant Bar inside. When they host events, it’s even better, as you can enjoy the infused drinks from Plant Bar while you’re there. My favorite dispensary.read full review
12. The Smoky Grass Station: Greeneville49.9 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
16. Apotheca - KingsportPickup78.3 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
The Staff is very kind, professional, and knowledgable…especially helpful for a newcomer like me. I’ve been curious about trying these products, but I get overwhelmed by the many different strains, combos, & dosages available. Not to mention the best “impact” I’m seeking and which product personally works for me. Apothecas products are 3rd party tested, so I feel confident that they’re not only safe and pure, but consistent with intended use. My local store here in Kingsport, TN is always clean and athletically pleasing with their fantastic display of products. I’m so happy to have found them!read full review
17. Kefi KannaPickup94.8 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
Recently moved to NC from CO. And Kefi Kanna has everything I need from strong Edibles, awesome Flower selection, Carts , disposable vapes. And wait the best part is they have a smoke lounge and dab bar awesome atmosphere with great vibes. Day pass was only $5. They had electric dab rigs to use and rolling trays stocked with papers, blunt wraps, tips, grinders everything you need to enjoy a nice smoke session.read full review
23. Grass Roots111.1 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
24. Happy Hemp Farmacy115.1 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
Everyone is so friendly there! Sara, Tiffiany, and Brian are so helpful and make you feel comfortable during the entire visit. First dab is free btw! I am now an active regular and I not only enjoy the new store but I love interacting with the employees. Go check them out if you’re in Chattanooga! If ordering online, these people know what they’re doing when it comes to CBD. I live with chronic pain and this is a daily staple in my life. Thank you to the owner Nik who works hard on all this stuff!! Ya’ll are amazing <3read full review
25. LLEAF Dispensary123.5 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MED
27. Fine Fettle - Athens (Med)127.8 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
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