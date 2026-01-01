Arab/Middle Eastern-owned dispensaries in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
Results 1-30 of 33
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6. JARS Cannabis - New Buffalo Exit 1151 dealsPickup447.0 mi awayOpen until 8:30pm ET
My wife and I stopped by JARS for the first time, and we had an awesome experience. Lydia J, our budtender, was super friendly and helpful. She took her time explaining everything and helped us pick out some great pre-rolls and hash rosin. The selection was solid, and Lydia’s recommendations were perfect for what we were looking for. We left feeling really happy about our choices. If you’re new or just looking for good advice, definitely ask for Lydia J. She made the whole experience easy and enjoyable!read full review
- REC
7. JARS Cannabis - River Rouge118 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins447.8 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 12am ET
- MED & REC
12. JARS Cannabis - Mt Clemens135 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins471.9 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
- REC
14. Star Buds - Riverside17 dealsPickup in under 30 mins476.2 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
- REC
17. JARS Cannabis - Owosso119 dealsDeliveryPickup499.0 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
20. Exotics Dispensary (THC-A & CBD)DeliveryPickup357.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
I like that is 7 minutes away from my home plus the schedule till midnight make it easier if you forget to buy early and that place it is very well located at 11 pm that place was lit people actively buying. A little loud but I guess it was the end of the shift so no big deal about it I will be doing the same.read full review
- REC
22. JARS Cannabis - Hazel Park100 dealsPickup in under 30 mins460.7 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
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