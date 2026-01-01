Woman-owned dispensaries in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
Results 1-30 of 154
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2. Grass Roots111.1 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
3. Happy Hemp Farmacy115.1 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
Everyone is so friendly there! Sara, Tiffiany, and Brian are so helpful and make you feel comfortable during the entire visit. First dab is free btw! I am now an active regular and I not only enjoy the new store but I love interacting with the employees. Go check them out if you’re in Chattanooga! If ordering online, these people know what they’re doing when it comes to CBD. I live with chronic pain and this is a daily staple in my life. Thank you to the owner Nik who works hard on all this stuff!! Ya’ll are amazing <3read full review
4. LLEAF Dispensary123.5 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
16. The Hemp Company276.9 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- MED
20. The Magg DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins318.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- MED
21. Star Buds - Oxford (Medical)2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins350.0 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
Love Star Buds! The staff is super friendly and welcoming. They took their time walking me through everything, and that’s how I ended up trying the Kush Mints from Rock River Ranch. Absolute home run. I’ll definitely be picking it up again. Really appreciate how helpful everyone was!read full review
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