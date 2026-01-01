Dispensaries accepting cash in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
Results 1-30 of 1261
All Dispensary results
- INDIGENOUS
3. Great Smoky Cannabis Company27.6 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Stopped by 3 times now. Love this place. Edibles are a great quality, and flower is potent. The joints were rolled a little tight bc of the stickiness, but the flower is a good quality. Tried the Blackberry Kush vape, and it is fantastic. The hits are gentle but give strong effects. Will be back as soon as possibleread full review
8. Apotheca - WaynesvillePickup38.4 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
11. Golden Pond CannabisPickup54.8 mi awayOpen until 6pm ET
13. Asheville Dispensary56.0 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
I shop here often, both online and in store. It’s a great space, the flower is consistently fantastic, and the prices are reasonable. The location is perfect, especially with Plant Bar inside. When they host events, it’s even better, as you can enjoy the infused drinks from Plant Bar while you’re there. My favorite dispensary.read full review
15. Apotheca - Asheville - Patton AvePickup58.2 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 12am ET
I have been coming here over the last few weeks. Dakota has helped multiple times, he has made it easy to know which strains and products I need to grab for the day. Most places will forget once or twice to ask your number for rewards not here they have always remembered. The rewards system is the only one I'm apart of aside from McDonald's that is worth it as well. I high suggest this place if you want good product service or a fun time!! 10/5 stars!read full review
17. The Smoky Grass Station: Greeneville49.9 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
18. Skyland Cannabis Company58.4 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
19. Apotheca - Asheville - Sweeten CreekPickup62.1 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
My first time into an Apotheca was a game changer. Normally the one who seeks out the dingy discount vape shop, this warm and welcoming storefront happened to be on my way home and caught my attention from the street. Even 20 yards away, you can tell something's different about Apotheca. It's got a warm and welcoming feel with lots of wood and earth tones. They have premium edibles, herb, oil, mushrooms and kratom, including their own branded products (which are great, especially D9 chocolates and incredible seltzers). But, Apotheca goes beyond standard smoke shop fare to be the best choice for premium THCA flower and concentrates (which are well made and potent) and even have the tools used to rip a hit from a pipe, rig, vape, pre roll and more. Incredible stores in NC and TN. And their website, apotheca.org, shows 4 in Atlanta and more on the way everywhere! Growing big for a reason!read full review
21. Apotheca - KingsportPickup78.3 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
The Staff is very kind, professional, and knowledgable…especially helpful for a newcomer like me. I’ve been curious about trying these products, but I get overwhelmed by the many different strains, combos, & dosages available. Not to mention the best “impact” I’m seeking and which product personally works for me. Apothecas products are 3rd party tested, so I feel confident that they’re not only safe and pure, but consistent with intended use. My local store here in Kingsport, TN is always clean and athletically pleasing with their fantastic display of products. I’m so happy to have found them!read full review
22. Kefi KannaPickup94.8 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
Recently moved to NC from CO. And Kefi Kanna has everything I need from strong Edibles, awesome Flower selection, Carts , disposable vapes. And wait the best part is they have a smoke lounge and dab bar awesome atmosphere with great vibes. Day pass was only $5. They had electric dab rigs to use and rolling trays stocked with papers, blunt wraps, tips, grinders everything you need to enjoy a nice smoke session.read full review
28. Apotheca- BoonePickup109.1 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
After traveling far and wide around the United States—frequenting dispensaries in places with enviable legislation… this is the best the High Country has to offer. Apotheca’s selection is as wide and varied as their knowledge. I’ve spoken to one of the employees on several occasions, and all of my questions are answered with an astonishing level of detail and confidence. One of the employees is a joy to chat with—I’ve not caught her name, but she has a pretty cool cowboy boot tattoo. If you’re in the area and considering a trip to a dispensary, you’d be very hard pressed to do better than Apotheca.read full review
30. Grass Roots111.1 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.