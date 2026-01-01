Dispensaries accepting credit cards in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
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9. Golden Pond CannabisPickup54.8 mi awayOpen until 6pm ET
11. Asheville Dispensary56.0 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
I shop here often, both online and in store. It’s a great space, the flower is consistently fantastic, and the prices are reasonable. The location is perfect, especially with Plant Bar inside. When they host events, it’s even better, as you can enjoy the infused drinks from Plant Bar while you’re there. My favorite dispensary.read full review
12. Apotheca - Asheville - Patton AvePickup58.2 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 12am ET
I have been coming here over the last few weeks. Dakota has helped multiple times, he has made it easy to know which strains and products I need to grab for the day. Most places will forget once or twice to ask your number for rewards not here they have always remembered. The rewards system is the only one I'm apart of aside from McDonald's that is worth it as well. I high suggest this place if you want good product service or a fun time!! 10/5 stars!read full review
14. The Smoky Grass Station: Greeneville49.9 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
15. Skyland Cannabis Company58.4 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
16. Apotheca - Asheville - Sweeten CreekPickup62.1 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
My first time into an Apotheca was a game changer. Normally the one who seeks out the dingy discount vape shop, this warm and welcoming storefront happened to be on my way home and caught my attention from the street. Even 20 yards away, you can tell something's different about Apotheca. It's got a warm and welcoming feel with lots of wood and earth tones. They have premium edibles, herb, oil, mushrooms and kratom, including their own branded products (which are great, especially D9 chocolates and incredible seltzers). But, Apotheca goes beyond standard smoke shop fare to be the best choice for premium THCA flower and concentrates (which are well made and potent) and even have the tools used to rip a hit from a pipe, rig, vape, pre roll and more. Incredible stores in NC and TN. And their website, apotheca.org, shows 4 in Atlanta and more on the way everywhere! Growing big for a reason!read full review
18. Kefi KannaPickup94.8 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
Recently moved to NC from CO. And Kefi Kanna has everything I need from strong Edibles, awesome Flower selection, Carts , disposable vapes. And wait the best part is they have a smoke lounge and dab bar awesome atmosphere with great vibes. Day pass was only $5. They had electric dab rigs to use and rolling trays stocked with papers, blunt wraps, tips, grinders everything you need to enjoy a nice smoke session.read full review
24. Grass Roots111.1 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
25. Happy Hemp Farmacy115.1 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
Everyone is so friendly there! Sara, Tiffiany, and Brian are so helpful and make you feel comfortable during the entire visit. First dab is free btw! I am now an active regular and I not only enjoy the new store but I love interacting with the employees. Go check them out if you’re in Chattanooga! If ordering online, these people know what they’re doing when it comes to CBD. I live with chronic pain and this is a daily staple in my life. Thank you to the owner Nik who works hard on all this stuff!! Ya’ll are amazing <3read full review
26. LLEAF Dispensary123.5 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
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