Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Sevierville, Tennessee
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4. Golden Pond CannabisPickup60.0 mi awayOpen until 6pm ET
9. Happy Hemp Farmacy117.8 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
Everyone is so friendly there! Sara, Tiffiany, and Brian are so helpful and make you feel comfortable during the entire visit. First dab is free btw! I am now an active regular and I not only enjoy the new store but I love interacting with the employees. Go check them out if you’re in Chattanooga! If ordering online, these people know what they’re doing when it comes to CBD. I live with chronic pain and this is a daily staple in my life. Thank you to the owner Nik who works hard on all this stuff!! Ya’ll are amazing <3read full review
11. LLEAF Dispensary124.0 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
13. Carolina Hemp Cabinet151.6 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
5 STARS!! The CHC Crew have the best customer service and product knowledge! Been a customer for some years now and the owners and their staff (plus great quality inventory) are the reason why! THEY APPRECIATE THEIR CUSTOMERS AND IT SHOWS! Never a disappointment! BEST IN TOWN HANDS DOWN!read full review
14. The Hemp DoctorPickup in under 30 mins152.4 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
16. Hemp Hop2 dealsDeliveryPickup158.8 mi awayOpen until 11pm ET
I had a fantastic experience with this company! The ordering process was incredibly easy and straightforward. I had a few questions before my purchase, and I was impressed by how quickly they got in contact with me to provide answers. The delivery was also very fast, arriving much sooner than expected. I’m very thankful for their excellent service and highly recommend them!read full review
30. The Hemp Company276.6 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
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