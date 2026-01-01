Dispensaries with industry discounts in Sevierville, Tennessee
Results 1-30 of 387
All Dispensary results
- MED & REC
12. Shangri-La - Monroe SuperStore (Warren)1 deal250.4 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
- MED & REC
16. Herbal Wellness Center - JeffersonvillePickup in under 30 mins261.6 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
I am an older gentleman, retired now. I was curious to see a dispensary as I had never been in one. I had been to a couple of shops giving a ride to a friend but never went inside. I looked up Debbie's Dispensary on Google & since we had beautiful weather here one day, I decided to take a Road Trip to check it out. I was greeted by a nice young lady & a friendly fellow. Went in the back with him, very secure. I knew what I wanted [some edibles]. I had looked up their inventory from their helpful website. Very polite folks there, courteous & professional. The prices were lower than what I thought they would be. Another gentleman helped me out to my van which I greatly appreciated. All in all, a GREAT experience. Next time I go I think I'll bring them some cookies as a 'Thank You'.read full review
- MED
17. Guaranteed Dispensary (Now Open)269.8 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
- MED
22. High Hopes Cannabis1 dealPickup311.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
lady that helped me was wonderful I've actually been there twice and it's because of her that I've went back twice she sit down she explained everything to me she helps me whenever I didn't understand it she would break it down to where I did this is a very nice place to go back to the people there are really nice The second time around she was just as wonderful even had a co-worker helping that was just as wonderful it's a great place it's really really a great place they are friendly they make you feel welcome they're awesomeread full review
- MED
25. Greenlight - Marengo314.6 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.