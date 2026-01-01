Dispensaries with military discounts in Sevierville, Tennessee
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10. Apotheca - Asheville - Patton AvePickup59.5 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 12am ET
I have been coming here over the last few weeks. Dakota has helped multiple times, he has made it easy to know which strains and products I need to grab for the day. Most places will forget once or twice to ask your number for rewards not here they have always remembered. The rewards system is the only one I'm apart of aside from McDonald's that is worth it as well. I high suggest this place if you want good product service or a fun time!! 10/5 stars!read full review
12. The Smoky Grass Station: Greeneville47.1 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
13. Skyland Cannabis Company59.8 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
14. Golden Pond CannabisPickup60.0 mi awayOpen until 6pm ET
15. Apotheca - Asheville - Sweeten CreekPickup63.9 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
My first time into an Apotheca was a game changer. Normally the one who seeks out the dingy discount vape shop, this warm and welcoming storefront happened to be on my way home and caught my attention from the street. Even 20 yards away, you can tell something's different about Apotheca. It's got a warm and welcoming feel with lots of wood and earth tones. They have premium edibles, herb, oil, mushrooms and kratom, including their own branded products (which are great, especially D9 chocolates and incredible seltzers). But, Apotheca goes beyond standard smoke shop fare to be the best choice for premium THCA flower and concentrates (which are well made and potent) and even have the tools used to rip a hit from a pipe, rig, vape, pre roll and more. Incredible stores in NC and TN. And their website, apotheca.org, shows 4 in Atlanta and more on the way everywhere! Growing big for a reason!read full review
19. Apotheca - KingsportPickup74.7 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
The Staff is very kind, professional, and knowledgable…especially helpful for a newcomer like me. I’ve been curious about trying these products, but I get overwhelmed by the many different strains, combos, & dosages available. Not to mention the best “impact” I’m seeking and which product personally works for me. Apothecas products are 3rd party tested, so I feel confident that they’re not only safe and pure, but consistent with intended use. My local store here in Kingsport, TN is always clean and athletically pleasing with their fantastic display of products. I’m so happy to have found them!read full review
24. Grass Roots113.7 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
25. Happy Hemp Farmacy117.8 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
Everyone is so friendly there! Sara, Tiffiany, and Brian are so helpful and make you feel comfortable during the entire visit. First dab is free btw! I am now an active regular and I not only enjoy the new store but I love interacting with the employees. Go check them out if you’re in Chattanooga! If ordering online, these people know what they’re doing when it comes to CBD. I live with chronic pain and this is a daily staple in my life. Thank you to the owner Nik who works hard on all this stuff!! Ya’ll are amazing <3read full review
27. LLEAF Dispensary124.0 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
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