Medical marijuana dispensaries in Sevierville, Tennessee
Results 1-30 of 1043
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- MED
1. Fine Fettle - Athens (Med)133.2 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
- MED
6. Greenlight Dispensary - Lewisburg218.9 mi awayOpen until 6pm ET
Wonderful staff and products alike! Every time I come here, I'm always greeted with a smile and friendly service. Everyone here is great and a wealth of information when it comes to all things cannabis. I love shopping at the Greenlight in Lewisburg! Between the personnel and products, this place is a favorite!read full review
- MED & REC
13. Shangri-La - Monroe SuperStore (Warren)1 deal250.4 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
- MED & REC
15. Herbal Wellness Center - JeffersonvillePickup in under 30 mins261.6 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
I am an older gentleman, retired now. I was curious to see a dispensary as I had never been in one. I had been to a couple of shops giving a ride to a friend but never went inside. I looked up Debbie's Dispensary on Google & since we had beautiful weather here one day, I decided to take a Road Trip to check it out. I was greeted by a nice young lady & a friendly fellow. Went in the back with him, very secure. I knew what I wanted [some edibles]. I had looked up their inventory from their helpful website. Very polite folks there, courteous & professional. The prices were lower than what I thought they would be. Another gentleman helped me out to my van which I greatly appreciated. All in all, a GREAT experience. Next time I go I think I'll bring them some cookies as a 'Thank You'.read full review
- MED
16. Guaranteed Dispensary (Now Open)269.8 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
- MED
18. Pure Ohio Wellness - Dayton275.3 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I love this dispensary! The staff are always very friendly and smiling. One of the best things about POW (both locations) is their daily sales (Flower for $15 and up) and their drive-thru. So convenient, I just place my order online and then go to the drive-thru and pick it up. I've rarely waited more than 5 minutes or so for the attendant to come to my car. Oh, I need to mention that the online menu is super easy to use! Pure Ohio Wellness has a low priced house band named "Locally Grown". In my opinion, those strains are just as good as any name brand. I always get so excited when new strains come along!read full review
- MED
24. Cox-Blythe DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins293.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MED
25. Blaze1 dealPickup295.6 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
I love this dispensary. Everyone is so friendly, and they are very knowledgeable about their products. Fair prices, and daily discount menu. For such a small town, they have a better selection than most of Tupelo. Anything you need specifically, they will always do their best to get for you. Nothing but good things to say about this place and the people that own and run it.read full review
- MED
28. High Hopes Cannabis1 dealPickup311.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
lady that helped me was wonderful I've actually been there twice and it's because of her that I've went back twice she sit down she explained everything to me she helps me whenever I didn't understand it she would break it down to where I did this is a very nice place to go back to the people there are really nice The second time around she was just as wonderful even had a co-worker helping that was just as wonderful it's a great place it's really really a great place they are friendly they make you feel welcome they're awesomeread full review
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